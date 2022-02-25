‘This Not Only About Ukraine’: Maltese MEPs Urge Swift Action By United Europe After Russian Invasion

Europe must stand together and act swiftly in the face of the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine, Maltese MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and David Casa have urged, with the latter asking serious questions over Maltese citizenship being sold to Russian oligarchs.

War has broken out in Ukraine following a Russian regime advance into the country from the north, east, and south, with Russian military forces now nearing on Kyiv, having taken some cities, including Chernobyl.

The EU has issued severe sanctions against Russia but did not target the energy market, the country’s largest export. Contacted by Lovin Malta, Agius Saliba and Casa both spoke of urgent action.

“Unfortunately, the whole world is now witnessing this barbaric act of aggression unfolding before its very eyes, and I must admit that the imagery flooding in from major Ukrainian cities is truly upsetting and unsettling,” Agius Saliba said.

“Europe, as a continent, not only as a political bloc, must stand together and stop the further escalation of this conflict and do all in its power to end this unnecessary loss of human life. Peace and diplomatic solutions remain the utmost priority, and I hope the EU Summit shall signal the beginning of a process of dialogue and reconciliation between Ukraine, the West, and Russia in these trying times.”

“However, this can only happen if all sides come to their senses and realise that war can never ever be a viable solution.”

Casa, meanwhile, was damning in his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Europe is witnessing what could be its worst conflict since World War II. It is being orchestrated entirely by Putin. And the Kremlin will be held accountable,” he said.”

“It is an abysmal threat to peace in Europe. This is a test for Europe to respond effectively and swiftly. We must do our best to support citizens of Ukraine. They have had their peaceful livelihoods threatened, their sovereignty undermined, their nation attacked. All without basis.”

“The Kremlin will respond to its aggression and unjustified use of force against a sovereign nation-state. We must not delude ourselves that this is only about Ukraine. For as long as Putin’s Russia remains hostile to its neighbours, Europe remains on high alert.”

“We cannot conflate the Russian people with what it is Putin’s own megalomaniac, authoritarian psychopathy. All assumptions about his rationality have been debased by his actions against Ukraine. In my eyes, he has demoted himself from authoritarian kleptocrat to war criminal.”

“Europe cannot risk hesitation or invertebracy. We cannot afford leaders who dodge questions on whether Russian oligarchs will be offered Maltese citizenship. This is an unprecedented test for the European Union and its Member States.”