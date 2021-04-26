This Week In The EU Parliament: Europe Looks Ahead Towards Summer Tourism And The Return To Free Movement

The European Parliament is back in session, with the plenary meeting throughout the week to discuss, vote and propose numerous topics concerning both the Union and its citizens with vaccines, free movement, and Brexit on the agenda. Throughout this week, MEPs will be highlighting some of the key topics Europe faces – especially in the run-up to the summer tourism season. As such, the week is filled with debates and votes aimed at introducing proper mechanisms for a smooth summer season within the pandemic. While there are countless topics being discussed this week, here are some of the highlights that in particular can and will affect Malta. 1. New procedure for vaccine approval

Date: Monday 26th April As vaccination rates continue to increase across the EU, it becomes clearer that the waning days of the pandemic are fast approaching. Yet, this is threatened by the emergence of new variants of COVID-19 which could become resistant to vaccines. Thankfully, no such variant has properly had this effect thus far but whilst COVID-19 exists, the possibility will always be there. In light of this, the European Parliament will be adopting a new procedure in the way vaccines are approved in the EU, seeking to make the process faster for vaccines tackling COVID-19 variants. The efforts from the EPP Group’s front will be led by Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola who has emphasised the importance of making “the process clearer and simpler both for vaccine developers and for European regulatory authorities, and we can do so safely”. 2. Saving the summer tourism season

Date: Tuesday 27th April The tourism and hospitality industries have been some of the worst affected sectors by the pandemic and Malta is particularly no exception. Across Europe and the world, people working in these industries have been brought to their knees with the uncertainty on how their businesses may recover, if ever, post-pandemic. Considering just how crucial this sector is to millions of Europeans, a debate on how the EU can properly support the hospitality sector is being held as Europe steams towards the summer season. 3. EU-UK Trade Agreement

Date: Tuesday 27th April The tourism and hospitality industries have been some of the worst affected sectors by the pandemic and Malta is particularly no exception. Across Europe and the world, people working in these industries have been brought to their knees with the uncertainty on how their businesses may recover, if ever, post-pandemic. Considering just how crucial this sector is to millions of Europeans, a debate on how the EU can properly support the hospitality sector is being held as Europe steams towards the summer season. 4. The return to Free Movement

Date: Wednesday 28th April Free Movement is a fundamental right within the EU that has been gravely (and understandably) affected by the pandemic in light of restriction measures to halt the spread of the virus. Yet, linked with supporting tourism this summer, freedom of movement becomes essential to getting Europe back on track. Doing so without creating yet another wave of COVID-19 across Europe is a growing dilemma. Even if projections in various countries state that the majority of their populations will most likely have at least one dose of a vaccine, it does not mean that free travel can be done. In light of this, the EU hopes to introduce ‘Digital Green Certificates’, similar to the idea of a vaccine passport that was floated around when vaccine rollouts first began. These certificates aim to allow travel across Europe without discrimination, with said digital paperwork meant to be finished by the end of June to introduce to EU citizens. 5. Assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the Rule of Law in Malta

Date: Wednesday 28th April The assassination of a journalist will always remain a scar upon European values, as such, it is not surprising that Daphne Caruana Galizia will always be talked about within the Parliament. On Wednesday, a vote on amendments will be held regarding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and also the Rule of Law in Malta. It is the stories of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Giorgos Karaivaz, Ján Kuciak and all other journalists who are killed for doing their jobs that will forever reverberate throughout the EU. They are stories of warning and of our democracies failing to protect them. This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Do you want Digital Green Certificates? Let us know in the comments