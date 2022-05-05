Tune In At 4pm To Watch Roberta Metsola Discuss The Ukraine War In A Lovin Malta Interview
Tune in at 4pm today to see Lovin Malta’s interview with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to discuss the Ukraine war.
Metsola has been on the frontlines of the EU’s response to the Russian government’s invasion of the country.
Lovin Malta met with Metsola in Strasbourg to get her take on the current situation and other developments.
