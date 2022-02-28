Ukraine Should Be Part Of EU But Immediate Membership Would Be ‘Unprecedented’, Maltese MEPs Say

Maltese MEPs have backed Ukraine’s membership in the European Union amid calls from the under-fire country’s leadership to join the bloc. However, “immediate membership” would be “unprecedented” and the country would need to satisfy the Copenhagen criteria.

“Eight years ago, almost to the day, I stressed that Ukraine’s place is in the European Union. During the 2014 Crimean Crisis, the European Parliament passed a resolution in support of Ukraine. I tabled an amendment that received support from my colleagues. It stressed the possibility of Ukraine to apply for European Union membership,” PN MEP David Casa told Lovin Malta.

“My view is unchanged. If the Ukrainian people express their wish to join the European Union, then this process should be started. Ukraine is a nation in its own right with its own people and a rich history. Whether it joins the European Union should be primarily a decision of the Ukrainian people and the EU Member States. Not Putin.”

However he said that any talk of “immediate membership would be unprecedented, something echoed by PL MEP Cyrus Engerer.

“While Ukraine’s place is in the European Union, accession is regulated by the Treaty on the European Union with countries joining once they satisfy what we call the Copenhagen criteria. Ukraine needs all of our support at the moment, however, no country should become a full member unless the criteria are satisfied,” he said.

“Relations between the EU and Ukraine are strong and must deepen and widen and lead to accession, when the country is ready. Currently, our aim should be to bring stability back to the region , while offering all humanitarian help needed, including through the Temporary Protection Directive.”

In a video shared on social media on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Ukraine to be granted immediate EU membership under a special procedure while it continues to repel an invasion by the Russian government.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” he said.

Lovin Malta reached out to Malta’s MEPs to get their take.

“The debate has arisen after calls from President Zelensky for the EU to expedite Ukraine’s accession. Presumably this is out of a belief that a speedy accession would change the immediate situation. Accession takes years and is based on many criteria, including having an established democracy, rule of law, and developed market economy,” Casa said.

“Ukraine’s accession to the EU would undoubtedly bring mutual benefits. We now know the stakes of leaving Ukraine alone to face foreign threats to their nationhood. The Ukrainian people certainly deserve the support of the EU.”

“It is unprecedented to talk about an “immediate membership”. Nobody knows what this might look like because this has never been done. I think in this case, the European Union must continue doing its part to help Ukraine as best as it can. But we cannot predict the future. The European Union should stand by and be prepared for any eventuality. At this stage, I cannot see accession being an immediate option to end the conflict.”

“That said, if in the past there were any doubts on the steadfast commitment of the Ukrainian people to the European values of peace, democracy and freedom, those doubts have been resolutely extinguished. Now more than at any point in the past, I believe that Ukraine’s place is in the European Union and I will be supporting Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc.”

Other MEPs did not reply by the time of publication.