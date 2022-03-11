Ukraine Will Not Get Fast-Tracked Membership After EU Leaders Meeting In Versailles

Ukraine will not be getting fast-tracked membership to the European Union despite EU leaders, including EP President Roberta Metsola, pledging their support for the country following the Russian government’s invasion of the country.

The meeting saw EU leaders, which also included Prime Minister Robert Abela, fully united behind the resistance in Ukraine, but are divided on whether to accept Ukraine as a member. Meanwhile, energy dependence on Russia was also discussed.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine shattered the peace we have long known in Europe. It has changed everything, probably forever. And, our response must be proportionate to the serious, real and growing threat to our collective security,” Metsola said in a speech after a meeting on Thursday.

She said that the current goals must be restricting the import of Russian export goods, including gas, oil and coal; reviewing all certification awarded to Russian energy companies; addressing gas storage options, joint procurement for gas, joint financing schemes; and increasing the share of low carbon and renewable energy in our energy mix through a faster implementation of the Fit for 55 package.

“Our target must be towards a future of zero gas from Russia. Ambitious but necessary,” Metsola said,

“We know Putin will not stop in Kyiv, just as he did not stop in Crimea. The tactics he refined in Syria have been unleashed in Europe. We are right in our efforts to make this the costliest mistake he has ever made.”

“Our sanctions must continue to bite hard. Kremlin oligarchs must be refused access to the comforts they have grown accustomed to in Europe. Our businesses must no longer look to Russia for growth. Public pressure has played a big part in this, but we must be ready should that fade. Simultaneously, we must ensure crypto-currencies or new fin-tech tools do not provide an escape clause.”

“It must hurt Putin, and we must be ready for it to hurt us too – but it is a cost we must bear at this turning point in European history, a price I think our people are willing to pay.”