Updated Employment Rules Will See EU Workers Have Better Access To Social Security Benefits

An agreement has been reached on updated employment regulations that will, among other changes, see EU nationals living and working in other member states get better access to social security and other benefits. An agreement on modernised rules to coordinate national social security systems was reached by Employment Committee negotiators and the Slovenian Presidency yesterday. The new rules focus on facilitating labour mobility within the EU, while safeguarding workers’ social rights in cross-border situations. They aim to ensure access to social security for EU workers who have moved to a different EU country, “while fairly distributing obligations among member states”, the European Parliament said in a statement.

Under EU law, citizens have a right to live and work in any other member state, though they do not always have the same social security rights. The agreement is intended to result in member states cooperating using a notification system to guarantee that all workers have social security. “We as a Parliament have given everything to achieve better social protection for mobile workers while closing loopholes and preventing abuse and social dumping. This provisional compromise improves mobile workers’ social rights while simplifying procedures,” lead MEP Gabriele Bischoff from the Socialists and Democrats said of the agreement. “Free movement of workers is an important fundamental right. But it requires fair rules. Today, we contributed to achieving progress on the basis of a difficult but essential compromise. This substantially improves the current regulation. It is, therefore, a good day for mobile workers in Europe as well as for many companies.” The final technical details of the text are currently being worked on, with a final decision expected tomorrow. The text will then be put to a vote in the plenary.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Tag someone who needs to read this