From Postal to E-Voting: MEPs Discuss Voting Rights of EU Citizens Living Abroad

MEPs have met with experts to discuss the voting rights of EU citizens who live outside of their home country and possible ways to improve and reinforce such rights.

In a Constitutional Affairs Committee meeting, speakers analysed the current voting framework set in place and explained which changes are necessary to reinforce EU citizens’ right to vote and contest in European and municipal elections in their country of residence.

In-person voting is mandatory in Malta, meaning that postal voting or e-voting is not allowed in the electoral system. Scores of Maltese people travel from across the globe to be in the country to vote, at a major expense to taxpayers. Meanwhile, there are also many others who simply do not return to the country at all.

Professor Hutcheson from Malmo University noted that any existing participation gaps in elections are due to inconsistencies between member states. He also pointed out that EU citizens end up having different rights because of differences in representation and candidacy rights, as well as in voting methods and accessibility to information.

For this reason, Professor Hutcheson suggested that external voting rights should not be handled exclusively at member state level.