WATCH: Do You Agree With The Right To Disconnect? Here’s How Malta Feels About It
For better or for worse, social media has allowed the world to get that much more connected – and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has allowed us to work from the safety and comfort of our home as well.
Yet, a side effect of all this is the division between leisure and work has been further blurred – with countless people working more, relaxing less and not getting paid for it.
The repercussions are huge, including burnout, technostress, even anxiety and depression – which is why more and more politicians are speaking out about the right to disconnect.
Lovin Malta wanted to know how Maltese people felt about this potential new legal right, so we headed down to Valletta to ask people and find out more.
There are currently major efforts to enshrine this right into law.
Efforts led by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba led to the European Parliament overwhelmingly voting in favour of the right to disconnect after work hours without worrying about repercussions.
All that is left is for the European Commission to transpose it into local law within each Member State.
