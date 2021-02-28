WATCH: Do You Agree With The Right To Disconnect? Here’s How Malta Feels About It

For better or for worse, social media has allowed the world to get that much more connected – and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has allowed us to work from the safety and comfort of our home as well.

Yet, a side effect of all this is the division between leisure and work has been further blurred – with countless people working more, relaxing less and not getting paid for it.

The repercussions are huge, including burnout, technostress, even anxiety and depression – which is why more and more politicians are speaking out about the right to disconnect.

Lovin Malta wanted to know how Maltese people felt about this potential new legal right, so we headed down to Valletta to ask people and find out more.