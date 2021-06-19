WATCH: Politicians And Citizens Meet To Map Out Purpose And Expectations Of Future Of Europe Conference

An ambitious plan to steer the European Union closer to citizens takes another big step today after the Conference on the Future of Europe was formally launched last month.

The first plenary session of the CFOE will be held today as European citizens and politicians come together to map out the purpose and expectations of the eagerly anticipated initiative that aims to make the EU more relevant to people’s lives and more united in its coordination.

Maltese MEPs Roberta Metsola (PN) and Josianne Cutajar (PL) are in attendance in Strasbourg for the hybrid conference. The Maltese Parliament is also represented by MPs Claudette Buttigieg (PN), Rosianne Cutajar (PL), Joseph Ellis (PN) and Jean Claude Micallef (PL).

In today’s session, Metsola is scheduled to give her contribution live in Parliament, Social Dialogue Minister Carmelo Abela will deliver a speech remotely, and Maltese citizen Mandy Falzon will also contribute remotely.