Watch: ‘EU Must Be Unified In The Weeks To Come,’ EP President Roberta Metsola Speaks Of Hope Amid Russia-Ukrainian War

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for a united Europe in the face of the continued Russin invasion of Ukraine.

“No one knows what is going to happen in the next few weeks. but what is certain is that we need to be prepared, strong and unified,” Metsola said in a video shared by Lovin Malta.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February. Since then, over four million Ukrainian residents have fled the country while a quarter of its population has been displaced. Entire cities have been reduced to rubble.

The European Parliament has done what it can to help, providing humanitarian and monetary support to the Ukrainian government. Metsola is in Kyiv at the moment, meeting with top officials as the war continues.