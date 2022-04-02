Watch: ‘EU Must Be Unified In The Weeks To Come,’ EP President Roberta Metsola Speaks Of Hope Amid Russia-Ukrainian War
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for a united Europe in the face of the continued Russin invasion of Ukraine.
“No one knows what is going to happen in the next few weeks. but what is certain is that we need to be prepared, strong and unified,” Metsola said in a video shared by Lovin Malta.
Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February. Since then, over four million Ukrainian residents have fled the country while a quarter of its population has been displaced. Entire cities have been reduced to rubble.
The European Parliament has done what it can to help, providing humanitarian and monetary support to the Ukrainian government. Metsola is in Kyiv at the moment, meeting with top officials as the war continues.
“This is not just a fight to protect their own country. It is a fight for democracy, for rule of law, for peace, for freedom,” Metsola said.
“The European Parliament has acted efficiently to ensure that Ukraine is given the necessary funds to purchase the ammunition and supplies it needs in this war. But the most important thing the European Parliament has done is open our hearts to thousands of Ukrainian families, especially women, children and babies.
She pledged unwavering continued support of Ukraine and remains in constant contact with the Ukrainian parliament.
“I have no doubt that the European Union will come out stronger from this. The ideals of peace on which the European project was built will continue to grow,” she said.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.