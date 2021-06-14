WATCH: European Vaccine Passports Officially Signed, Welcoming Safe Travel This Summer

The EU Digital COVID-19 Certificates have officially been signed by the Presidents of the European Parliament, Council and Commission – ushering in safe and coordinated travel across the bloc this summer.

In a signing ceremony this morning, President of the Portuguese Council, António Costa, President of the Parliament David Sassoli and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were present to put their seal of approval on the policy.

Through these digital certificates, EU travellers will be able to freely enter other EU countries. Said certificates will certify whether a person is vaccinated, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the virus.

Currently, Europe’s rollout of the COVID-19 certificates has seen 12 EU countries using the digital app while all other nations in the EU are on track to meet the 1st July launch. Malta counts as being in the testing phase of the digital certificates for the app.

Through the vaccine certificates, Malta’s own vaccine passports will now be recognised in other European countries – just as European vaccine certificates will be recognised in Malta.

“Now, we can travel in a safe way”, President Costa stated, “We must nevertheless not neglect to comply with sanitary rules – even after being vaccinated”.