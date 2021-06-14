WATCH: European Vaccine Passports Officially Signed, Welcoming Safe Travel This Summer
The EU Digital COVID-19 Certificates have officially been signed by the Presidents of the European Parliament, Council and Commission – ushering in safe and coordinated travel across the bloc this summer.
In a signing ceremony this morning, President of the Portuguese Council, António Costa, President of the Parliament David Sassoli and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were present to put their seal of approval on the policy.
Through these digital certificates, EU travellers will be able to freely enter other EU countries. Said certificates will certify whether a person is vaccinated, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the virus.
Currently, Europe’s rollout of the COVID-19 certificates has seen 12 EU countries using the digital app while all other nations in the EU are on track to meet the 1st July launch. Malta counts as being in the testing phase of the digital certificates for the app.
Through the vaccine certificates, Malta’s own vaccine passports will now be recognised in other European countries – just as European vaccine certificates will be recognised in Malta.
“Now, we can travel in a safe way”, President Costa stated, “We must nevertheless not neglect to comply with sanitary rules – even after being vaccinated”.
With the success of our 🇪🇺 vaccination campaign and this new EU certificate, we can all look forward to the summer.
To travelling safely.
And we are bringing back the spirit of an open Europe.
Our Union is delivering.
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 14, 2021
“Today we are sending a renewed signal of confidence to our citizens that together we will overcome this pandemic. Enjoy travelling again, safely and freely across the European Union”, he continued.
President von der Leyen meanwhile highlighted that 14th June marked the 36th Anniversary of the Schengen Agreement of free travel across the European Union.
“Five member states at the time decided to open their borders to one another and this was the beginning of what today, for many, many citizens, is one of the biggest achievements of Europe: the possibility to travel freely within our union”, she explained.
“Today, the European Digital Covid Certificate reassures us of this spirit of an open Europe, a Europe without barriers but also, a Europe that is slowly but surely opening up after a most difficult time.”
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
