WATCH: I Want Roberta Metsola To Become European Parliament President, Prime Minister Confirms 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has publicly endorsed PN MEP Roberta Metsola ahead of Tuesday’s historic vote that could see her become president of the European Parliament. “I want Roberta Metsola to be elected,” Abela said during an interview this evening to mark his two-year anniversary since becoming Prime Minister. “The Labour Party’s position has always been that of supporting Maltese people in all international roles and I see Metsola’s appointment as an opportunity for Malta.”

“When Tonio Borg was nominated as European Commissioner, he faced some hurdles but the PL militated in favour of him. That’s the main difference between the two parties. I wish Roberta Metsola all the best and hope she works in the national interest.” Metsola is the clear favourite for the European Parliament’s top job heading into the vote on Tuesday, which also happens to be her 43rd birthday. If she gets elected, she won’t only become the first-ever Maltese person to land one of the EU’s top jobs but will also become the youngest ever European Parliament president.

I want people to believe in Europe. To re-capture that sense of hope & enthusiasm in our project. To stand up for those values that unite us as Europeans. That's why I am standing to be the next President of our European Parliament.#Metsola4EU #Believepic.twitter.com/WaKkzX3P77 — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) January 15, 2022

Metsola released her campaign video today, showing clips of the MEP at work, at home with her family, carrying out house visits and placing flowers on the Valletta memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “I want the European Parliament to burst through the Strasbourg and Brussels bubbles,” she said. “In all my travels so far as vice president of the European Parliament, I’ve been to capitals that have been yearning for more visibility and accessibility to EU leadership.” “I think we can really do that in the strongest possible way while at the same setting the best example on a global level with our ideas, our empowerment and our possibility that anything that can be done with our union.” With the past seven European Parliament presidents having been men, Metsola said she also believes the time has come for the institution to be led by a woman. “Different global parliaments are already looking to the European Parliament for leadership on civil rights, women’s rights and equality. I’d like to look at every single young girl growing up in our continent that can say ‘What those women and men have done, I can do too’.”

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Cover photos: Roberta Metsola (Facebook)