Watch Live: EU Hears Citizens’ Proposals For The Future Of Europe

EP President Roberta Metsola and other top EU leaders will hear citizens’ proposals for the future of Europe.

The final report of the Future of Europe Conference will be delivered to all the President’s the EU’s institutions at 12pm. However, it will be just the start of a long process that has put citizens at the centre of EU discussion.

Four citizen panels discussing key EU issues have taken place since September 2021. Each panel has been made of 200 EU citizens, with each country getting their own representative.

It’s been a diverse discussion that hopes to build on citizens’ recommendations and transform them into concrete proposals.

The Conference covers a wide range of topics. Citizens have discussed health, migration, federalisation, education, climate, the economy and the digital transformation.

MEPs and EU leaders will be expected to deliver on their recommendations.

Over 400 MEPs are expected to attend the event, as well as 108 citizens, 120 European Citizen Panellists and 200 citizens from local schools and Erasmus students will be invited to the event. Ministers for European Affairs and other VIP guests are also expected to attend.