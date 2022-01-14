WATCH LIVE: Maltese MEPs Send Tribute To David Sassoli During EP President’s Funeral
Politicians and MEPs from around Europe – including Malta – paid their final respects during the funeral of European Parliament President David Sassoli.
Sassoli died suddenly last Tuesday following complications with his immune system, shocking the continent.
Today’s sombre ceremony will be attended by numerous politicians across the European front, which will include the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and acting-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Maltese MEP.
You can follow it online by clicking here.
“Emotional moment today, as we [paid] respect to President Sassoli at the Campidoglio in Rome. He will always be remembered as a true European, a politician who inspired kindness and humanity,” writes Manfred Weber, Leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
