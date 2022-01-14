WATCH LIVE: Maltese MEPs Send Tribute To David Sassoli During EP President’s Funeral

Politicians and MEPs from around Europe – including Malta – paid their final respects during the funeral of European Parliament President David Sassoli.

Sassoli died suddenly last Tuesday following complications with his immune system, shocking the continent.

Today’s sombre ceremony will be attended by numerous politicians across the European front, which will include the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and acting-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Maltese MEP.

You can follow it online by clicking here.