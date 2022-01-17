WATCH LIVE: Roberta Metsola Leads David Sassoli Tributes In European Parliament Ceremony
Acting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be leading a ceremony dedicated to David Sassoli, the previous EP President who died suddenly on 11th January.
Attendees of the event include Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and other major dignitaries, including French President Emanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and former Prime Minister of Italy Enrico Letta.
Commissioner Ursula Von Der Leyen is unable to attend after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
Other Prime Ministers across EU member states will also be present.
You can watch the live link on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page or below when it starts at 6pm.:
Sassoli, 65, died two weeks after being admitted to the hospital.
Sassoli had been suffering from health problems in the past few months. He was hospitalised with severe pneumonia last September, and re-admitted to hospital on 26th December with an ‘abnormal functioning of his immune system’.
His death has shocked many, with touching tributes being released by people across the globe.
He was the seventh Italian to have held the office, which is considered one of the bloc’s top jobs and involves chairing sessions and overseeing the parliament’s activities.
An election for his replacement will take place tomorrow, with Metsola widely-tipped to take over the role permanently.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
