WATCH LIVE: Roberta Metsola Leads David Sassoli Tributes In European Parliament Ceremony 

Acting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be leading a ceremony dedicated to David Sassoli, the previous EP President who died suddenly on 11th January.

Attendees of the event include Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and other major dignitaries, including French President Emanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and former Prime Minister of Italy Enrico Letta.

Commissioner Ursula Von Der Leyen is unable to attend after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Other Prime Ministers across EU member states will also be present.

