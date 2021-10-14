WATCH LIVE: The Daphne Caruana Galizia Award For Journalism Handed Out

The Daphne Caruana Galizia award for journalism will be handed out today at noon in honour of the assassinated Maltese investigative journalist who used her career to expose corruption and defend democracy.

The Prize will be awarded annually on the basis of outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core values and principles of the European Union like human dignity, equality, rule of law, human rights, freedom and democracy.

Two of Daphne’s sons, Matthew and Andrew Caruana Galizia, will be attended the ceremony, along with PN MEP David Casa who spearheaded the initiative.

You can follow it live below: