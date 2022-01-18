WATCH LIVE: The European Parliament Election Kicks Off With Roberta Metsola Widely Tipped To Win

Tune in from 9am to follow all the action, with each candidate giving an opening speech before a vote happens at 9.30am:

MEPs have around 45 minutes to cast their vote, with a further 45 minutes allotted to counting the results.

The result of the first vote should be in at around 11.30am. However, a candidate will only be declared the winner if they get more than 50% of the vote.

There will be a maximum of four rounds of voting. The 50% threshold will be the benchmark for the first three votes, and if it gets to the fourth round, the candidate with the most votes will win the contest.

Beyond Metsola, Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke, representing the Greens, Polish MEP Kosma Złotowski from the European Conservatives and Reformists, and Spanish MEP Sira Rego, a member of the EP left group have all put their names forward for the role.