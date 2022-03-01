Watch live: Ukrainian President To Speak In Urgent European Parliament Over Russian Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be speaking in an urgent European Parliament debate over the Russian government’s invasion of the European country.

The debate, which European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will chair, will start at 12.30pm. At the end of the debate, the European Parliament is expected to approve a resolution over the issue.

The resolution will see the European Parliament approve massive loans for Ukraine as well as additional support, including a united condemnation of Putin’s invasion of the country.

You can follow live below: