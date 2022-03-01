Watch live: Ukrainian President To Speak In Urgent European Parliament Over Russian Invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be speaking in an urgent European Parliament debate over the Russian government’s invasion of the European country.
The debate, which European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will chair, will start at 12.30pm. At the end of the debate, the European Parliament is expected to approve a resolution over the issue.
The resolution will see the European Parliament approve massive loans for Ukraine as well as additional support, including a united condemnation of Putin’s invasion of the country.
In recent days, EU states have banded together as part of a global effort to issue swift sanctions against the Russian government and those close to Putin. Metsola, meanwhile, has called for Russia to be banned from the SWIFT payments system.
However, the states have stopped short of offering direct military support beyond some supplying ammunition.
Ukraine continues to repel an incoming Russian force – and while it has suffered casualties, still has control over several key cities. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives began yesterday, however, no agreement has been reached.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
