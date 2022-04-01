Watch: Roberta Metsola Pledges EU Will Help Ukraine Rebuild During Surprise Visit To Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola offered words of hope to the people of Ukraine and a warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin that his invasion of their country won’t go unchallenged.

Metsola addressed a press conference in Kyiv today along with Ukrainian Parliament chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk, following a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital that she decided to embark on after receiving an invitation from Stefanchuk.

“Let me make three promises,” she said.