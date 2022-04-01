Watch: Roberta Metsola Pledges EU Will Help Ukraine Rebuild During Surprise Visit To Kyiv
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola offered words of hope to the people of Ukraine and a warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin that his invasion of their country won’t go unchallenged.
Metsola addressed a press conference in Kyiv today along with Ukrainian Parliament chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk, following a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital that she decided to embark on after receiving an invitation from Stefanchuk.
“Let me make three promises,” she said.
“Putin’s criminal invasion of your country puts Russia in direct confrontation with Europe, the international community and the rules-based world order, and we won’t let him do it unchallenged,” she said.
Metsola also pledged the European Parliament’s “full support” in Ukraine’s quest for EU accession and promised Ukraine that they can count on the EU to rebuild their towns and cities once the war is over.
Stefanchuk hailed Metsola as a “true friend” of the Ukrainian people.
“We had no differences on the most important points so I thank the EP and RM for their outstanding report and their assistance provided to Ukraine.
She later met up with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelenskyy, tweeting ‘Slava Ukraini!’ and ‘Courage, strength, resolve’.
Courage, strength, resolve.
With @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv 🇺🇦
Slava Ukraini!#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/SNc2pLwQ0y
— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 1, 2022
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.