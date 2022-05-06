Watch: Roberta Metsola Sceptical Of Azerbaijan Replacing Russian Gas, Warns Against ‘Depending On Autocratic Regimes’ 

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has sounded caution over turning to Azerbaijan as an alternative to Russian energy, arguing that the EU shouldn’t “depend on autocratic regimes in order to get our energy supply”.

After the European Parliament called for a full embargo on Russian energy imports, Lovin Malta asked Metsola in an interview whether she views energy-rich Azerbaijan as a potential alternative source of gas.

However, she voiced skepticism about this, arguing that the EU should instead look at the likes of Spain and Portugal, as well as North African countries.

“Spain and Portugal are energy islands, which means they have their own supply but don’t give it to others; we must see if there’s a possibility to create links to Spain and Portugal,” she said. “For those countries who find themselves looking at third countries, we’re looking at Algeria, Egypt… North Africa is crucial.”

“If you ask me, for the European Parliament, I don’t want to go from one unreliable partner to another and that must be our goal.”