WATCH: Roberta Metsola Urges EU Not To Forget ‘Freedoms We Have Fought So Hard For’ Amidst Pandemic

European Parliament President hopeful Roberta Metsola has urged the EU not to sideline important freedoms in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past few years have been challenging; we have faced a pandemic that has completely shaken up the way we work,” the Maltese MEP said in a campaign video.

“Yes there are emergencies, yes there are health situations but let’s make sure this EU stands for the freedoms that we have fought so hard to guarantee for all our citizens.”

Metsola’s intervention comes as several EU member states, including Malta, introduce new restrictions specifically for people who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.