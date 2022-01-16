WATCH: Roberta Metsola Urges EU Not To Forget ‘Freedoms We Have Fought So Hard For’ Amidst Pandemic
European Parliament President hopeful Roberta Metsola has urged the EU not to sideline important freedoms in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past few years have been challenging; we have faced a pandemic that has completely shaken up the way we work,” the Maltese MEP said in a campaign video.
“Yes there are emergencies, yes there are health situations but let’s make sure this EU stands for the freedoms that we have fought so hard to guarantee for all our citizens.”
Metsola’s intervention comes as several EU member states, including Malta, introduce new restrictions specifically for people who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
I want people to believe in Europe. To re-capture that sense of hope & enthusiasm in our project. To stand up for those values that unite us as Europeans.
That's why I am standing to be the next President of our European Parliament.#Metsola4EU #Believepic.twitter.com/WaKkzX3P77
— Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) January 15, 2022
Germany and Austria plan to make the vaccine mandatory, while Greece has already made it mandatory for over-60s and Italy for over-50s.
Metsola is the clear favourite for the European Parliament’s top job heading into the vote on Tuesday, which also happens to be her 43rd birthday.
If she gets elected, she won’t only become the first-ever Maltese person to land one of the EU’s top jobs but will also become the youngest ever European Parliament president.
Back home, her Maltese political party – the Nationalist Party – has taken a strong stance against new rules set to come into force tomorrow which will limit access to restaurants, bars and several other establishments to adequately vaccinated people.
Opposition leader Bernard Grech today described the rules as “an inquisition against human rights” and warned that many people can feel their freedoms are under threat.
