WATCH: ‘This Is A Message Of National Unity’ – Roberta Metsola Opens Up After Her First Day As EP President

She also received a message of support from Malta’s President George Vella and this only strengthened the unity that she felt and hoped that the rest of the country would feel too.

“Having both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in Strasbourg this week sent a message of unity,” Metsola said.

President of the European Parliament and Maltese household name, Roberta Metsola, has spoken to Lovin Malta about her first day in the prestigious position.

Metsola recounted her first day as European Parliament president in which she already met French President Emmanuel Macron who it seems she will be working with closely for the next two years.

She explained they were discussing issues that are in line with the parliament’s concerns like the security, digital and environmental priorities.

“It was heavy but it was interesting. It was something that I think sets the pace for a heavy hectic two years to come.”

She further explained that despite fragmentation within the political sphere in Malta, the appearance and support from both political parties, along with the country’s President was a moment of national unity.

“It showed that this is something that is important for our country.”

“That really heartfelt message of support across the political lines is important in our country because when we looked to the EU and fought to join this union, we wanted to firstly take the decisions that affected us. But now we’re able to take up any office in this union,” she fondly explained while recounting the nation’s significant strides.

Meanwhile, when asked about Prime Minister Robert Abela’s change of tune from when he barely congratulated her vice presidency to his recent announcement of support she eloquently said “I don’t dwell on the past, I look forward”.

“I had a very cordial meeting with the Prime Minister and there was an understanding that on behalf of the institution and in preparation for European Councils there are certain issues that need to be dealt with and it was very positive.”

“Overall, I’m looking forward to these next two years.”