WATCH: This Is How MEPs Are Fighting To Smash Gender Equality In Europe

In the latest episode of Ewropej, Lovin Malta spoke to two leading women in European Parliament pushing to turn the pipe dream of gender equality into reality.

Not a single country in the world has achieved gender equality, despite a universal pledge to do so 25 years ago in the Beijing Declaration. In Europe, MEPs are leading the fight to smash gender equality goals and eradicate inequalities between the sexes once and for all.

First Vice President to the European Parliament explained that the EU’s plan largely includes a Gender Equality Strategy for 2020-2025, which was approved through a Parliament resolution in January 2021.

It looks to address major hurdles facing women, like gender-based violence, persisting stereotypes, gender pay gaps, uneven work opportunities and getting more women into decision-making roles.

Another fundamental instrument to support women in the bloc is the Work-Life Balance Directive, MEP Josianne Cutajar explained.

It’s a plan to provide flexible work arrangements for women, paternity leave and ensuring that men shoulder some of the family unit’s unpaid care work.

With the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic providing yet another barrier to gender equality, measures like these have never been so crucial.

