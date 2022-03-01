‘We Are With You’: Ukrainian Girls’ Tearful Pleas With Roberta Metsola To Protect Their Country 

A group of Ukrainian girls pleaded with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to protect their country following the Russian government’s invasion.

Images sent to Lovin Malta show the tearful girls approaching Metsola following her address outside of Parliament.

“We are with you,” was her reply.

Metsola earlier delivered an impassioned speech to the European Parliament condemning the invasion. She urged the whole of the EU to stop welcoming Kremlin gas and cash, including that earned off passport schemes.

“The message from Europe is clear: We will stand up. We will not look away when those fighting in the streets for our values face down Putin’s massive war machine,” she said to thunderous applause ahead of an address of the Ukrainian President.