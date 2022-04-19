What Will Happen If Ukraine Joins The EU According To MEPs And Experts

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to invade Ukraine on 24th February, Europe has been plagued by uncertainty and fear of retribution should the EU enact harsher and more forceful measures against Russia. One particular question, however, that has been on peoples’ minds is what will happen in the event that Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU is successful? So, we’ve spoken to some MEPs David Casa and Cyrus Engerer and Dr Jean Claude Cachia, senior lecturer at the Institute for European Studies at the University of Malta, about what they believe would happen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauds President Zelenskyy after his speech during a plenary session

PN MEP David Casa emphasised that Ukraine’s relationship with the EU did not begin in February 2022, but its people and government have been pushing for EU membership since it became an independent sovereign state in 1991. “The invasion in Ukraine is a war of attrition waged against Ukrainians because what Putin could not win with words, he wants to destroy with fire,” Casa said. When speaking about Ukraine’s potential accession to the EU Casa said, “Ukraine is entitled to apply for European Union membership as a sovereign state. Vladimir Putin’s opinion should not factor in. But the reality is messier. It is very hard to make determinations as to Ukraine’s membership because of the ongoing conflict”.

When asked whether or not the mutual defence clause (Article 24 in the Treaty of the European Union) would come into effect if Ukraine joined the EU, Casa said “it is hard to imagine that Ukraine would become an EU member state while still engaged militarily within its borders,” meaning that the possibility of EU membership for Ukraine is not likely in the near future. Dr Jean Claude Cachia, whose research interests include European security and Europeanisation, also spoke to us about the potential ramifications of Ukraine joining the EU. Whilst he believes that EU membership could discourage Russia from attacking Ukraine, Dr Cachia said that he still believes that the problem for Russia is not the EU, but NATO. “This is why Ukraine declared that it would agree to introduce a neutrality clause, but would still pursue membership within the European Union,” he said.

President Zelenskyy, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Macron, and President Putin

“I think that the European Union is sceptical of allowing Ukraine to join”, Cachia said when speaking about the obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine’s accession to the EU. He also noted that the most influential EU countries like France and Germany are shown little interest in the matter, possibly to avoid conflict with Russia. Several Member States had already shown opposition to the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement when it was signed in 2014, when the Netherlands held a “non-binding referendum” on the matter, with the Dutch people voting against the agreement, he said. He also acknowledged that Ukraine must make several “radical political and economic reforms” before they join the EU and that Ukraine joining the EU would also mean that EU-Russia relations and defence mechanisms will need to be strengthened. He also believes that the East will play a bigger role and become a centre of influence in the EU.

PL MEP Cyrus Engerer said that “while we must continue supporting Ukraine and condemn the Russian illegal invasion, it would be a mistake for us to waive the accession rules to any aspiring Member State”. This is in reference to hopes many have that accession into the EU would be sped up for Ukraine. Engerer said that the process of membership has only just begun and it is “a process which is important for the Europeanisation of the country in question”. When speaking about issues that need to be addressed before EU accession, he mentioned human rights, equality and rule of law, which he said “were still at unsatisfactory levels prior to the Russian invasion”.

