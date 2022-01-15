Written In The Stars? Roberta Metsola Could Become European Parliament President On Her Birthday 

Roberta Metsola’s upcoming birthday looks all set to be one for the ages.

As chance would have it, the day the Maltese MEP turns 43, on 18th January, is also the day she could be confirmed as President of the European Parliament.

If the vote goes in Metsola’s favour, she will become the first-ever Maltese politician to land one of the EU’s top jobs as well as the youngest ever European Parliament president in history, beating out Enrique Barόn Crespo, who was 45 when he was elected to the post in 1989.

And with five days to go before the election, Metsola is being touted as the clear favourite. She is the candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP), which with 175 seats is the largest political group in the European Parliament.