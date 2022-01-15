Written In The Stars? Roberta Metsola Could Become European Parliament President On Her Birthday
Roberta Metsola’s upcoming birthday looks all set to be one for the ages.
As chance would have it, the day the Maltese MEP turns 43, on 18th January, is also the day she could be confirmed as President of the European Parliament.
If the vote goes in Metsola’s favour, she will become the first-ever Maltese politician to land one of the EU’s top jobs as well as the youngest ever European Parliament president in history, beating out Enrique Barόn Crespo, who was 45 when he was elected to the post in 1989.
And with five days to go before the election, Metsola is being touted as the clear favourite. She is the candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP), which with 175 seats is the largest political group in the European Parliament.
The second-largest group, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), which has 145 seats, hasn’t nominated a candidate, while the third-largest group, Renew Europe, (101 seats), has endorsed Metsola.
Although the S&D hasn’t endorsed a candidate, Lovin Malta is informed that the PL MEPs, who form part of that political group, are actively working to help Metsola.
Indeed, PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba has publicly endorsed Metsola’s candidature, stating that while they have “many political differences, at the end of the day, we are all Maltese”.
Metsola will face competition for the presidency from Polish MEP Kosma Złotowski (European Conservatives and Reformists Group), Spanish MEP Sira Rego (GUE/NGL), and Swedish MEP Alice Bah Kuhnke (European Greens).
None of these three political groups have ever successfully elected one of their politicians to the post of European Parliament president.
Candidates require a majority of MEPs’ votes to be confirmed as a winner. If no candidate obtains such a majority in the original vote, more rounds of voting will be held, with candidates obtaining the fewest number of votes gradually eliminated.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Cover photos: Roberta Metsola (Facebook)
