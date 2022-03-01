‘EU Will Be Stronger With Ukraine’: President Zelenskyy Calls For Support In Parliamentary Address

In an address during an emergency debate session held at the European Parliament in Brussels, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reiterated calls for Ukraine’s urgent accession into the European Union, which he also believes would make the EU stronger. During his address, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude toward the members of the European Union for uniting to discuss the situation in Ukraine and acknowledging the bravery of the Ukrainian people. ‘Our people are motivated. We are fighting for our rights, freedom and our lives. We are fighting for our survival. We are also fighting to be equal members of Europe. Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainian,’ Zelenskyy said.

The speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, addressed the parliament after Zelensky’s address. During his address, videos of collapsed buildings, bombings, dead bodies and attacks were playing behind him. ‘Ukraine is defending the border of the civilised world. God forbid Ukraine falls. No one knows where Russia will stop. There will be no peace in Europe without Ukraine’. Stefanchuk urged the Parliament not to be silent and show Russia that Europe is as unified as ever. Like Zelenskyy, he reiterated calls for recognition and support of Ukraine’s aspiration to join the EU.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel also called for Russian troops to go home and end the war, to allow for the conflict to be resolved with diplomatic talks. ‘International law, human dignity, democracy and human rights are under attack. It is geopolitical terrorism. Pure and simple’, Michel said of the Russian invasion. Echoing the addresses by President Zelenskyy and Speaker Stefanchuk, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen ended her own address with the phrase ‘glory be to Ukraine’.

