Guys, Seriously, You Have To See This Crazy Twitter Spat Starring Malta’s Environment Minister
In case Malta didn’t already feel like a parallel universe, here’s your evening WTF titbit.
An image by satirical page Bis-Serjeta starring Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has sparked a cringe-worthy spat on Twitter that you have to read to believe.
It features awkward ‘yo mamma’ jokes, insult-trading with the chairman of the National Book Council, and a libel threat. Let’s dissect it.
The original post poked fun at the fact that Farrugia’s parents are often seen defending their son in Facebook comments.
Farrugia responded: “Go and find a proper job Matt Bonanno”, publicly outing the satirist who goes by the name Karl Stennienibarra.
National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri immediately chimed in, and that’s when things really escalated.
I mean…. 🤦♀️
But it didn’t stop there. Things suddenly turned to the (recently browning) green walls and Camilleri’s implication that it was awarded by direct order, a claim that was quickly denied by Farrugia who threatened to sue and was soon described as a grapefruit (tronġa).
Then came the ‘yo mamma’ joke, “wink wink”. And the last shutdown by Bis-Serjeta.
Ok, I think that’s enough Twitter for today.