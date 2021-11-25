‘Malta Has Lost An Icon Of Style And Class’: Tributes Pour In After Death Of Palazzo Parisio’s Baroness

Heartfelt condolences are being posted on social media following the death of Baroness Christiane Ramsay Scicluna.

“Today, Malta has lost an icon of style and class. Farewell dear Muffy. Show them how it’s done up in heaven,” modelling manager Carina Camilleri posted online.

The passing was announced via Palazzo Parisio’s social media, where they said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing to eternity of our beloved Baroness – our guide, our inspiration and the heart and soul of the Palazzo”.