‘Malta Has Lost An Icon Of Style And Class’: Tributes Pour In After Death Of Palazzo Parisio’s Baroness
Heartfelt condolences are being posted on social media following the death of Baroness Christiane Ramsay Scicluna.
“Today, Malta has lost an icon of style and class. Farewell dear Muffy. Show them how it’s done up in heaven,” modelling manager Carina Camilleri posted online.
The passing was announced via Palazzo Parisio’s social media, where they said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing to eternity of our beloved Baroness – our guide, our inspiration and the heart and soul of the Palazzo”.
Many sent their condolences to the family from Naxxar, who are known for their unique style as well as for contributing to the Parish church.
“This is the saddest news to read and my heart goes to all the family, she was a great women with such a passion, what an honour to have worked for you and even share the signature truffles with you,” said one woman in tribute.
“She was such a bubbly person. My sincerest condolences to her daughter Justine,” said another.
Baroness Christiane Ramsay Scicluna’s funeral will be held in the Kolleġġjata ta’ Marija Bambina in Naxxar this Saturday at 10am.
