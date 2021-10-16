7 Inclusive Places For Vegetarians To Grab A Bite With Their Meat-Eating Friends And Fam

Vegetarianism and veganism are well on the rise here in Malta, especially for the younger generations. As vegetarians across Malta know, it can be quite a struggle to find an eatery that is inclusive for both meat-eaters and vegetarians. Lovin Malta is here to save you that struggle: we’ve compiled a list of the best places in Malta for vegetarian eaters to have dinner with their meat-eating friends and fam.

1. Naar (St. Julians) Situated in the heart of Balluta Bay, Naar has got quite a variety of options, from a cauliflower, chickpea, and onion burger to a Vegan penne Rosso.

2. Falafel Street (Valletta, Sliema, Ta’ Xbiex) Known for what they’re named after, they offer a selection of dishes that cater to all eaters, from traditional Lebanese food to the legendary beyond meat hot dog.

3. Two Buoys (St. Julians) Known for their Australian touch, Two Buoys is definitely another inclusive eatery in Malta, offering a variety from vegan dishes, to kangaroo meat. Oh and just a heads up, the breakfast items are to die for.

4. Wagamama (St. Julians, MIA) If you’re feeling like a taste of Asia, Wagamama is a well-known spot for Asian food inspired by the flavours of Japan. It’s another eatery that caters to different diets, and it’s got an entirely separate menu for non-meat eaters. Try out the vegan Katsu curry if you haven’t yet.

5. Bahia (Lija) A Michelin star restaurant situated in Lija, Bahia’s menus are constantly being refreshed, bringing an ever-changing variety of food. It’s soon going to have an all-new vegan menu, as well as a lactose and gluten-free menu.

6. Hassan Falafel and Fatayer (Gżira) A Syrian spot nestled in Gżira, Fatayer offers a variety of wraps from chicken to falafel… But it’s mostly known for its traditional Syrian pastries, made with authentic Za’atar flavour. Lovin Malta had also previously visited the eatery in the Gżira edition of Lovin Streats. Check it out here:

7. Made in Sud (St. Pauls Bay) Some have dared to say that this is the best Napoletan pizza in Malta, and the best part is that it comes at an extremely affordable price.

BONUS: One 80 Kitchen (Gozo) Situated right in the middle of Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, patrons can enjoy a meal within its lively atmosphere, surrounded by the sea.

