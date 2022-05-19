7 Maltese Eateries With Great Gluten-Free And Lactose-Free Options
Finding something good to eat can be quite hard for people who live with certain food intolerances – and finding gluten-free and lactose-free eateries can be quite problematic.
With Malta’s first-ever gluten and lactose-free awareness week underway, we’ve decided to prepare a quick list of restaurants that offer options for those who struggle with said intolerances.
We present to you: seven Maltese eateries with great gluten and lactose-free options – plus a lovely bonus!
Disclaimer: Coeliacs might not be able to eat at these places, so proceed at your own risk.
1. Sapori Cafe (Birkirkara)
Looking for a lovely gluten-free dessert? Look no further, because Sapori Cafe actually offers five, yes you read correctly, five gluten-free desserts, from a tasty slice of lemon cheesecake to a classic Cassatella Siciliana.
And for those who are lactose intolerant – Sapori offers food with vegan cheese!
2. Surfside (Sliema)
Now that the summer season is upon us, Surfside is the perfect place to get some good food and seaside vibes – they’ve got an entire gluten-free menu, as well as vegan options for dairy-free people!
3. Baba Lebanese Food (Gżira)
A haven for Lebanese food, it’s got plenty of lactose-free and gluten-free options, with the option to take meals either in a wrap or in a box – and the hummus is absolutely to die for!
4. Balance Bowl (Gżira)
Known to be a great place for vegans and vegetarians, it’s got plenty of tasty options for lactose-intolerant people – and even some that could work for gluten intolerances.
5. Date Art Cafe’ (Bormla)
A lovely spot for some cultural vibes, it’s also got a great selection of salads, that also come with gluten-free toast. It’s got meat-based dishes, as well as lactose-free/vegan ones! Oh and, they’ve also got a vegan quiche!
6. Damiano’s Desserts (Gżira)
A wide selection of Italian pastries, with a special focus on gluten-free items perfectly catering for those that have got a sweet tooth. And drumroll please, it’s got gluten-free AND dairy-free crossaints.
7. Front (Xlendi, Gozo)
An up-and-coming spot in Gozo, its menu offers both gluten-free dishes as well as lactose-free nes, featuring vegan options and the possibility to swap any bread or bun with gluten-free!
BONUS: Glutenfreebiss (Qormi)
This is literally a shop dedicated to gluten-free items, they’ve even got gluten-free classic Maltese ftajjar for those that don’t want to miss out!
