7 Maltese Eateries With Great Gluten-Free And Lactose-Free Options

Finding something good to eat can be quite hard for people who live with certain food intolerances – and finding gluten-free and lactose-free eateries can be quite problematic. With Malta’s first-ever gluten and lactose-free awareness week underway, we’ve decided to prepare a quick list of restaurants that offer options for those who struggle with said intolerances. We present to you: seven Maltese eateries with great gluten and lactose-free options – plus a lovely bonus! Disclaimer: Coeliacs might not be able to eat at these places, so proceed at your own risk.

1. Sapori Cafe (Birkirkara) Looking for a lovely gluten-free dessert? Look no further, because Sapori Cafe actually offers five, yes you read correctly, five gluten-free desserts, from a tasty slice of lemon cheesecake to a classic Cassatella Siciliana. And for those who are lactose intolerant – Sapori offers food with vegan cheese!

2. Surfside (Sliema) Now that the summer season is upon us, Surfside is the perfect place to get some good food and seaside vibes – they’ve got an entire gluten-free menu, as well as vegan options for dairy-free people!

3. Baba Lebanese Food (Gżira) A haven for Lebanese food, it’s got plenty of lactose-free and gluten-free options, with the option to take meals either in a wrap or in a box – and the hummus is absolutely to die for!

4. Balance Bowl (Gżira) Known to be a great place for vegans and vegetarians, it’s got plenty of tasty options for lactose-intolerant people – and even some that could work for gluten intolerances.

5. Date Art Cafe’ (Bormla) A lovely spot for some cultural vibes, it’s also got a great selection of salads, that also come with gluten-free toast. It’s got meat-based dishes, as well as lactose-free/vegan ones! Oh and, they’ve also got a vegan quiche!

6. Damiano’s Desserts (Gżira) A wide selection of Italian pastries, with a special focus on gluten-free items perfectly catering for those that have got a sweet tooth. And drumroll please, it’s got gluten-free AND dairy-free crossaints.

7. Front (Xlendi, Gozo) An up-and-coming spot in Gozo, its menu offers both gluten-free dishes as well as lactose-free nes, featuring vegan options and the possibility to swap any bread or bun with gluten-free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRONT (@frontgozo)

BONUS: Glutenfreebiss (Qormi) This is literally a shop dedicated to gluten-free items, they’ve even got gluten-free classic Maltese ftajjar for those that don’t want to miss out!

Tag a gluten/lactose intolerant friend!

READ NEXT: Wolt Launches Its Own Online Store In Burmarrad To Deliver Groceries To Nearby Towns