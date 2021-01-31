A Pastizzeria Has Opened In Cardiff… And They’re Selling 11 Different Kinds Of Pastizzi

Move over Greggs, Malta’s most beloved pastry has made its way to Wales, with a new takeaway joint selling all the classic bites you’ll find at any paztizzeria. Located on a main street in Cardiff, this pastizzeria, possibly the first in Wales, has a name familiar to anyone whose sunk their teeth into a fresh party in Malta: it’s called McSims!

They’re preparing everything from cornish pies to sausage rolls, the iconic square Maltese pizzas and timpana… but the true stars of the store are undoubtedly their pastizzi. McSims has 11 different kinds of pastizzi.

Good morning, Bongu, صباح الخير A love collection of pastizzi try to come to our outlet To test 😉 Posted by Mcsims Pastizzeria on Sunday, 24 January 2021

From savoury pastries filled with ricotta to chicken, cheese and onion, ricotta and spinach and even a hybrid ricotta and peas pastizzi, so you know you’re totally spoilt for choice with plenty of options to choose from. And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, they’re filling their pastizzi with Nutella, jam, apple and cinnamon or sweet cheese. So if you’re ever in the Welsh capital and are feeling homesick, check out McSims for a taste of the sunny islands. Tag someone who needs to try these pastizzi!