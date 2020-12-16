A Taste Of History! Beloved Maltese Ftira Officially Makes It To UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List

The ftira will be the first of the 42 items submitted as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage presented by UNESCO in an intergovernmental conference where countries will discuss which applications should be accepted as part of this year’s list.

The beloved Maltese ftira has officially been recognised as the first Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

In addition to the ftira, the National Board for Intangible Cultural Heritage also submitted six other items including Maltese lace, folklore singing, the art of embroidery using gold thread, falconry, the traditionally baked dough used in religious feasts, and the Gozitan game of skitters.

But the ftira reigns supreme and is officially Malta’s first Intangible Cultural Heritage as approved by UNESCO.

Last month, Culture Minister José Herrera announced that the government is also pushing for three new sites to be added to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites; Valletta, the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum and the megalithic temples.

The hope is that having Malta feature on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage will attract more quality tourists to the country.

So, next time you take a bit of a ftira, know that you’re consuming a part of Maltese history and culture!

