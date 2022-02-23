AKI, Grain Street And More Tasty Spots Added To Michelin Guide For Malta

Some tasty new choices have made their way into Malta’s Michelin Guide for the year 2022 with restaurants AKI, Grain Street, Marea and Rebekah’s making the cut.

The list currently features no less than 30 of Malta’s finest, spread across the entire country. Among them, five boast one Michelin Star, and four other restaurants have been awarded with a Michlein Bib Gourmand.

Getting one or more Michelin stars is considered one of the highest achievements a restaurant can ever get. Additionally, the Bib Gourmand, one of the famous Michelin restaurant guides, recognises restaurants that offer great food, at reasonable prices.

This year has seen AKI (Valletta) added to the guide, with Grain Street (Valletta) being awarded a Bib Gourmand.

Grain street immediately reacted to the massive news in a statement published on their social media page:

“We’re thrilled to announce that Grain Street has received its first Michelin recognition – a Bib Gourmand!”

“We’re the only restaurant to be newly awarded this accolade this year, and it comes just three months after opening our doors. We’re incredibly proud of our team and for their hard work that brought us this success so early on.”