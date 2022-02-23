AKI, Grain Street And More Tasty Spots Added To Michelin Guide For Malta
Some tasty new choices have made their way into Malta’s Michelin Guide for the year 2022 with restaurants AKI, Grain Street, Marea and Rebekah’s making the cut.
The list currently features no less than 30 of Malta’s finest, spread across the entire country. Among them, five boast one Michelin Star, and four other restaurants have been awarded with a Michlein Bib Gourmand.
Getting one or more Michelin stars is considered one of the highest achievements a restaurant can ever get. Additionally, the Bib Gourmand, one of the famous Michelin restaurant guides, recognises restaurants that offer great food, at reasonable prices.
This year has seen AKI (Valletta) added to the guide, with Grain Street (Valletta) being awarded a Bib Gourmand.
Grain street immediately reacted to the massive news in a statement published on their social media page:
“We’re thrilled to announce that Grain Street has received its first Michelin recognition – a Bib Gourmand!”
“We’re the only restaurant to be newly awarded this accolade this year, and it comes just three months after opening our doors. We’re incredibly proud of our team and for their hard work that brought us this success so early on.”
Among the restaurants awarded one Michelin star last year – restaurants Under Grain (Valletta), Noni (Valletta), ION – The Harbour (Valletta), De Mondion (Mdina) and Bahia in Balzan (Lija), all will retain their Star status for another year.
Aside from new addition: Grain Street, Michelin inspectors found three other restaurants worthy of inclusion. These were:
Marea (Kalkara), a “cool, contemporary restaurant with a tiered terrace overlooking the Grand Harbour, whose kitchen mixes Mediterranean food with Japanese influences.”
AKI (Valletta), described as “a stylish basement restaurant with an Asian-inflenced menu.”
Rebekah’s (Mellieha), a new addition to the guide that “occupies a period farmstead and specialises in hearty Mediterranean flavours.”
Other restaurants retaining their Bib Gourmand distinctions are Terrone in Birgu; Rubino in Valletta; and Commando in Mellieħa.
You can view the full selection here.
The news sparked emphatic responses from many, who did not hold back on their respective praises for the chosen greats.
Featured Photo credit: AKI (left) and Grain Street (right).
Do you agree with these additions?