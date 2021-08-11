Attention All Foodies: An Authentic Northern Italian Pasticceria Has Opened Its Doors In Gżira

If you have a sweet-tooth, this one’s definitely for you: a full on northern Italian cafe called Damiano’s Dessert has opened and it’s situated in the popular street of Rue D’Argens Gżira. The quaint cafe specialises in delicious Italian desserts made by the co-owner, Marco, who hails from the mountainous city of Turin.

Marco's original lemon and ginger biscuits

Marco has travelled throughout Europe to build his culinary portfolio. He’s spent most of his life in his own pasticceria in Turin but then decided to switch it all up. He’s worked in Formentera and Marbella in Spain and now he’s come to Malta to whip up these delicious delicacies bang in the middle of the pandemic. And despite his traditional roots, most of his desserts are either modern versions of the northern Italian classics or his own original creations.

A colourful twist on classic macarons

Initially, Marco was selling his desserts online where his artisanal cakes and chocolate-covered cannoli were in high demand.

Fan-favourite cannoli

A couple of months later, he and his partner Silvana opened the cafe with the sleek Damiano’s Dessert logo welcoming eager clients at the door. The shop has given the pastry chef the opportunity to cultivate new fan-favourites, one of which being the mouth-watering cannoli cake. The mixture of the luscious ricotta filling, fresh cream and bits of crunchy cannoli does not disappoint.

Owner Marco holding the cannoli cake

Marco’s personal favourite is the Sette Veli; a seven layered cake filled with chocolate, pistachio and vanilla mousse with an additional four layers of biscuit. The cafe is also very receptive to all dietary variations. It offers several vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and keto alternatives to ensure that everyone is in on the fun. However, the selection doesn’t stop there. The cafe also doubles as a Gelateria serving up creamy and refreshing ice-creams to provide you with the much-needed brain-freeze to combat this sweltering heat.

Be it classic Italian desserts or something with a more modern twist, Damiano’s in Gżira may be the place you’re looking for next time you want to satisfy those serious cravings. Will you be popping in to try one of his classic desserts or original creations?