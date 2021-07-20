Attention Foodies: Michelin-Starred Restaurant Bahia Is Moving To The Renowned Villa Corinthia

“Bahia’s reputation for exceptional quality, innovative cuisine and service excellence are values long shared by Corinthia and this synergy, as well as our mutual ethos, make this an ideal partnership,” said the general manager of Corinthia.

The Corinthia Palace has announced some exciting news for all you foodies out there. They will be partnering with the restaurant Bahia to serve you their delicious michelin-starred food on the upper floors of the Corinthia’s luxurious villa.

Last year, they even held an Upside Down event which started with dessert and ended with a delightful amuse-bouche.

Bahia has spent the past five years cultivating its identity through delicious food, an eye for detail, exceptional service and out-of-the-box ideas. The chic bistro is known for pushing the boundaries of the traditional dining experience.

The owner of Bahia, Colin Ciantar, admitted that the decision to move from the converted townhouse in Lija that served as the home of the restaurant since its conception was not an easy one to make.

“Nevertheless, we have always pushed ourselves out of our comfort zone,” Ciantar said.

Our skilled team will pursue its journey to bring innovation and respect towards an array of high-quality ingredients while highlighting Malta’s culinary heritage in a contemporary and creative manner,” he continued.

The current menu of this first-class diner is called ‘History in the Making’ and it pays homage to Malta’s rich heritage. The restaurant planned to launch this initiative back in March of 2020 but was unfortunately delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We selected eight of the most representative periods from our history, and identified ingredients that were key during that period”, Ciantar explained.

They decided to draw inspiration from the Stone Age, Phoenicians, Romans, Arabs, Knights Hospitallers, French, British and Maltese Future. And after photographing the chef’s work, an artist gave his representation of each period through a single line drawing.

The result is an exquisite combination of food and art.