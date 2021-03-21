Authentically Latin American Grub In Gżira Moves To Take Away After Just Opening

Malta doesn’t disappoint when it comes to international authentic cuisine – but there’s one delicious part of the world that deserves some more attention, and that’s Latin America. And now, it can be delivered right to your door. A new Colombian pub has just opened – serving up authentic comfort food and Latin beers right in the heart of Gżira.

The Red Parrot is serving up quick, delectable dishes you’ll find on any corner in Colombia. If you’re peckish start with some beef empanadas, plantain croquettes or homemade arepas. And what’s Latin American food without the classics? If you’re a little more than peckish, try some loaded arepas with beef or chicken or take a look at their Mexican quesadillas stuffed with beef, corn, cheese and packed pulled-pork burritos. They’re all super hearty and served with a dollop of good-old-fashioned guacamole.

Next up, if you’re starving, go all out with their colourful and creamy seafood bowl, it’s got shrimps, clams, octopus, mussels and calamari cooked up in lip-licking coconut cream. If you’re sticking to red meat, try their 300g Colombian steak, roasted eye round beef or Colombian cazuela bowl – a dish made with feed pork bell, cranberry beans. Que bueno!

The Red Parrot opened just a few days before COVID-19 restrictions shut down eateries once more, but thankfully it has moved online. Just contact Red Parrot on 7999 1933 to place your order.

NOW AVAILABLE FOR TAKE AWAY! 🙌😀 From TODAY, don’t miss our tasty take away menu 🌽🍲🌯🥘🥑 Authentic Colombian and Latin… Posted by The Red Parrot Pub on Monday, 8 March 2021

In the meantime, you can also check out their Facebook page. They're open from Tuesday to Sunday.