WATCH: Are You Baked? Basically Is Back With Fran Farrugia To Create One Tasty Victoria Sponge

Basically kicked off its third season with OG Insta cake queen Fran Farrugia who assisted Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino in the chaotic creation of a classic Victoria Sponge Cake.

The bakers stayed hydrated with plenty of wine to combat the island’s sweltering heat and maintain a buzz to ensure our full enjoyment.

In this season, Matt will no longer be recreating recipes but instead, he’s taking his culinary creations to a whole new level by tapping into the minds of Malta’s culinary connoisseurs and up and coming kitchen personalities.

If you want to watch Matt eat raw batter while Fran bakes a fluffy and fruity all-time classic, then be sure to check the episode out.