WATCH: Are You Baked? Basically Is Back With Fran Farrugia To Create One Tasty Victoria Sponge
Basically kicked off its third season with OG Insta cake queen Fran Farrugia who assisted Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino in the chaotic creation of a classic Victoria Sponge Cake.
The bakers stayed hydrated with plenty of wine to combat the island’s sweltering heat and maintain a buzz to ensure our full enjoyment.
In this season, Matt will no longer be recreating recipes but instead, he’s taking his culinary creations to a whole new level by tapping into the minds of Malta’s culinary connoisseurs and up and coming kitchen personalities.
If you want to watch Matt eat raw batter while Fran bakes a fluffy and fruity all-time classic, then be sure to check the episode out.
Victoria Sponge Cake with BAKED | Basically
We’re back 🙋♂️ Basically is skidding onto your screens for a third season and host Matthew Baldacchino is joined by special guest Fran Farrugia to ask one simple question: are you baked? 👀🍰We obviously have a giveaway in store – drop the name of your baking fiends and three of you will earn the chance to walk away with a €20 voucher from JB Department Stores 🌟📲Special shout-out to our sponsors Krea Malta and JB Department Stores ✌️🔥
Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, July 22, 2021
You may notice a change in location and that’s because this episode is brought to you by Krea who provided the bakers with a completely new Basically kitchen and JB Department Stores who provided all the necessary bits and bobs.
One more thing! This episode has a giveaway in store – tag a fellow baking bro or sis in the comment section and earn the chance to in a €20 voucher from JB Department Stores.
