Beloved Frida (Kind Of) Returns With A New Mexican Street Food Joint In Mosta
Remember Frida? The Mexican street food restaurant broke hearts as quickly as it had warmed them when it closed its doors three years ago, but we now have some good news.
Dos Gringos opened its doors in Mosta a few weeks ago, run by Sebastian de la Fuente, ie. the man behind Frida, and Bart Saive, a Belgian friend of his..
Just like the old Ta’ Xbiex restaurant, Dos Gringos is bringing authentic Mexican street food to the streets of Malta.
Their burritos are bound to be a classic. Crafted out of hand-made tortilla wraps and stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, salsa, and a range of other options, they will transport your soul to the streets of Mexico City.
There’s also Mexican rice bowls with handmade meatballs, chilli con carne and tikka masala, and some Frida dishes like the chicken and chorizo salad.
Dos Gringos are also serving up dishes like traditional Spanish paella, Thai noodle soup and baguettes with an interesting range of flavours, giving a sense of fusion to the dishes.
Like all restaurants right now, it’s currently operating as a ‘ghost kitchen, but even when COVID-19 restrictions expire, they will remain primarily focused on takeaways and deliveries, as well as private functions.
They’re open on weekdays until 2:30pm and can be found on Bolt.
And while it’s certainly not the best of times for the Maltese catering industry, the fact that new food concepts are still opening up despite everything should give us all hope for brighter days ahead.
