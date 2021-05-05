Beloved Frida (Kind Of) Returns With A New Mexican Street Food Joint In Mosta

Remember Frida? The Mexican street food restaurant broke hearts as quickly as it had warmed them when it closed its doors three years ago, but we now have some good news.

Dos Gringos opened its doors in Mosta a few weeks ago, run by Sebastian de la Fuente, ie. the man behind Frida, and Bart Saive, a Belgian friend of his..

Just like the old Ta’ Xbiex restaurant, Dos Gringos is bringing authentic Mexican street food to the streets of Malta.

Their burritos are bound to be a classic. Crafted out of hand-made tortilla wraps and stuffed with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, salsa, and a range of other options, they will transport your soul to the streets of Mexico City.