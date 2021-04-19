BTS Burger? McDonald’s Launches Meal Collab With K-Pop Sensations… And It’s Coming To Malta

After teaming up with American rapper Travis Scott, McDonald’s has now turned its attention towards the east and has joined forces with K-Pop global sensation BTS for its next big thing.

The fast-food chain just announced the BTS Meal along with a number of locations where the new collab meal will drop… and Malta is on that list.

For a limited time only, burger lovers will be able to relish in the spotlight as they dine like members of the incredibly popular boy band.

The BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well two new dipping sauces (sweet chili and cajun flavors) inspired by McDonald’s South Korean chains.

In fact, this isn’t the first time BTS has been synonymous with Malta. In 2018, the Korean boy band visited Malta on vacation and were spotted making their way around Valletta.

While they won’t be here in spirit this time around, they’ll be here in taste as BTS fanboys and girls from around the island flock to the yellow arches to grab a bite of the BTS Meal.

