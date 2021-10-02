11 Burgers In Malta Who’s Buns Don’t Lie

In Malta, a great burger is no longer hard to find – and when life throws a burger your way, you’d best eat it, otherwise, it would be a big missedsteak.

In celebration of some of the best burgers on the island, check out 11 of these absolute bangers that will hamburgle your heart out, in no particular order.

1. The Chubby Chang Burger

Chubbz just launched their new menu, which includes the Chubby Chang Burger from the food truck Chubbz parked on Naxxar hill. This burger includes the signature Chubbz bun together with double patties, crispy bacon, crispy onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes finished with Chang Chang sauce.

2. The Egg-celent and cheesy burger

Sticky Fingers isn’t the home of your ordinary burgers, but this San Gwann gem has one that is exactly what it says on the tin, with one burger having the perfect balance of cheese and egg.

3. The Waffle Burger

A burger that hitting new levels with its bun made from waffles. Bandit is home to the Waffle Burger in the heart of Ħamrun.

4. The Badboi Burger

Whether you consider yourself a Badboi or looking for the Badboi experience, NomNom in Birkirkara have got you covered.

5. The Chicago Bacon

Hermanos has an effective burger that will transcend you from the classic burger and give you the perfect Chicago vibes filled with cheese and bacon.

6. Dan’s all-American burger from Dan’s Van

Such a cheesy American burger can be found at Dan’s van in Rabat. After all, a burger without cheese is like a hug without a squeeze.

7. The Pulled Pork Burger from Shakes and Bakes

Shakes and Bakes in San Gwann offer the Pulled pork burger you didn’t know you needed.

8. The Beyond Burger

The burger goes beyond meat and offers an alternative. located in Valletta Falafel Street is the place where you can find one amazing plant-based Burger.

9. Smashed Budja burger

Smashed Budja Burger filled with 200g Angus beef patty, melted cheddar cheese, ‘nduja mayo, caramelized & crispy onions, gherkins, bacon & greens which can be found at EAT in Mosta.

10. Hell’s kitchen burger from Shoreditch

Looking for a way to spice up your life? Well, Shoreditch in Paceville offers the perfect burger to do so. Hell’s Kitchen burger is filled with a Beef blend, Devils sauce, two cream cheese, jalapeño Poppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion relish.

11. Turkish Teaser

Turkish Teaser is offering an alternative to classic burgers at Balance Bowl in Gzira. Filled with rosemary & thyme infused squash crunchy falafel, homemade hummus and jalapeños to spice it up!