Can You Devour This Massive Pizza-Sized Donut In Birkirkara In Just 15 Minutes?

A donut-obsessed American diner in Birkirkara has just rolled out what might be the tastiest challenge on the island this week.

Newly-opened Empire Donuts has already been making waves with their freshly-made, in-house donuts – but they might have just outdone themselves with their latest, over-the-top creation.

Meet the mouthwatering monster below – and just try and choose which part you want to bite into first.

Coming in at 25cm by 28cm, you need to order the giant donut ahead of time.

However, if you finish it all by yourself in 15 minutes, you’ll even score €15 of your next order – not bad as a reward for wolfing down a week’s worth of calories.

The options for toppings include Nutella, white chocolate or strawberry jam, alongside four other toppings to really prove you’re serious about devouring donuts and everything placed upon them.

If you aren’t looking to eat a donut living it’s best life as a pizza, you can always grab one of their more normal-sized donuts, corn-dogs or even milkshakes.

Would you be able to eat this donut within 15 minutes? Let us know in the comments below!

