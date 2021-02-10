Check Out These Six Restaurants Promising An Amazing Valentine’s Day Experience

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and many may be rushing to make quick plans for how best to spend the season of love with those they care most about in the world. If you happen to be looking for a nice lunch or dinner out for this special occasion, Lovin Malta has put together the following six restaurants who look to be offering just what you need to enjoy a romantic meal. 1. Amami Starting off our list is Amami, bringing together the best tastes of Asian cuisine. For Valentine’s, Amami has created what they have described as a “sensual” menu to be enjoyed by all – both in the restaurant or even at home! Should you wish to enjoy a Valentine’s at Home, Amami offers both pickups or free delivery to anywhere in the Armier, Mellieħa, Selmun, Manikata and Xemxija areas. Of all the decadent-sounding food on offer for the Valentine set menu, the Mushroom Nori Tacos sound like a perfect way to kick off an Asian-themed meal whilst the Millionaire Chocolate Cremeux looks to be a perfect dessert to share with that special someone.

2. Barracuda Restaurant Renowned for its elegance and style, this St. Julian’s eatery promises to bring an exquisite three-course meal to your table this Valentine’s Day at what has to be one of the most picturesque, waterside restaurants you will find. For all the fish lovers, the Fillet of Sea Bass with Ginger, Chili and Coriander served on a bed of Jasmine Rice, may pique your interest in particular. Whilst those who love a deliciously decadent Risotto may find themselves gravitating towards their Black Venus Risotto.

3. The Lord Nelson Restaurant For Valentine’s Day, one of Malta’s award-winning restaurants will be bringing a Dégustation Menu to the table – offering a feast for the senses and tastebuds. Each course in the seven-course meal is aptly named after the various stages of falling in love with someone – starting with ‘Meet-Cute’ and ending in ‘Addicted to You’. In particular, the Addicted to You course – which is the dessert course – appears very apt for any sweet tooth due to its description as being a Chocolate Soup with Florentine Biscuits and a Raspberry Salad.

4. Il-Veċċja Should you happen to be interested in enjoying a Vegan Valentine’s Day meal, Il-Veċċja may be the place for you. Choosing from a menu that ranges from Homemade Dumplings to Seitan Roast, all freshly made, this choice offers both a vegan-friendly meal alongside being perfect for those who may be trying to budget just a little bit. A collection-only takeaway service is also offered for pre-orders should people wish to eat from the comforts of their own home without having to cook.

5. Aki This contemporary Japanese restaurant and lounge bar in the heart of Valletta is a treat to visit at any time of year. Yet, for the Valentine’s season, Aki has promised to offer customers the perfect place for a romantic meal at their establishment. Aki is also offering the ability for delivery or pickup for the Valentine’s Day set menu for those who would prefer to eat from home. Their seven-course meal brings together a mix of Japanese Food including Miso Buns with Sous Vide Duck Breast and a selection of sushi. For those craving some oysters, the universal symbol of passion and sensuality, one can also pick to have a portion of those for their First Course.

6. Chukkas A favourite of many people who frequent the Marsa Horse Racing Track, Chukkas brings all that their bar and grill have to offer this Valentine’s Day. Offering a varied three-course meal, it includes options for Platters, Parsnip Soup, Grilled Calamari and even Lentil & Spinach Parcels. As for all the dessert lovers, what will be on offer for dessert appears to be remaining a chef’s surprise to enjoy on the day. Both their Marsa and Mosta venues will be serving their Valentine’s Day Menu.

What are you plans for Valentine’s Day? Comment below!