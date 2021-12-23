WATCH: Experience Pakistani Christmas With The Amazing Recipes in Taħlita Perfetta Season 2

No matter where you come from, there will always be that one thing which you can find in common with everyone – love for some good food.

The second rendition of Taħlita Perfetta will completely revolve around meals that are synonymous with different heritage’s feasts. These expats will be preparing traditional dishes and sharing their fond memories of their feasts.

Taħlita Perfetta is back again and better than ever for season 2.

As you probably know, Taħlita Perfetta aims to shine a light on the various cultures, traditions, and cuisines that are found on our tiny island and reflect the diversity of the Maltese society. In season two’s premiere, we will be speaking about Pakistani traditions with Inzamam and Amber.

To kick off this new season, Dora and the Lovin Malta crew visited Amber and Inzamam in their beautiful home.