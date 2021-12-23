WATCH: Experience Pakistani Christmas With The Amazing Recipes in Taħlita Perfetta Season 2
No matter where you come from, there will always be that one thing which you can find in common with everyone – love for some good food.
The second rendition of Taħlita Perfetta will completely revolve around meals that are synonymous with different heritage’s feasts. These expats will be preparing traditional dishes and sharing their fond memories of their feasts.
Taħlita Perfetta is back again and better than ever for season 2.
As you probably know, Taħlita Perfetta aims to shine a light on the various cultures, traditions, and cuisines that are found on our tiny island and reflect the diversity of the Maltese society. In season two’s premiere, we will be speaking about Pakistani traditions with Inzamam and Amber.
To kick off this new season, Dora and the Lovin Malta crew visited Amber and Inzamam in their beautiful home.
Inzamam and Amber welcomed Dora and the team into their home where they will be sharing what their traditional Pakistani Christmas feast looks like.
With a full menu of delicious dishes prepared by Amber herself, Dora had the opportunity to experience all of the flavour packets which are synonymous with Pakistani culture.
Amber and Inzamam prepared a traditional Pakistani Christmas feast to help bring their heritage to our island.
With a menu consisting of Pakora Curry, Chicken Biryani, Raita, Seekh Kebab, Chapati, Gulab Jamun and Phirni, Amber really outdid herself with this feast. She shared how she prepared some things, but her family secrets stayed with her.
A special type of masala was used to make the Biryani – making Amber’s recipe super unique.
Inzamam and Amber have been in Malta for quite some time – they both view Malta as being their home and they are both so happy to have been welcomed with open arms by the Maltese community.
Both of them form crucial parts of our healthcare sector – with Amber working as a nurse and Inzamam working in the tourism, hospitality, and health care sectors.
Stay tuned for more episodes where Dora and the Lovin Malta crew will be exploring the various cultures found in Malta and Gozo. Using food as the unifying element for celebrations, this season is sure to be a good one.
Tag someone who’s excited for Taħlita Perfetta!