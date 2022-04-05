Converted Żejtun Food Truck Whipping Up Smashed Patties Overflowing With Bone Marrow Mayo

A new food truck in the south of Malta is whipping up eye-catching burgers inspired by the latest in Americana culture.

Brooklyn Eats food truck offers a small but focused menu where umami flavours are king. Though inspired by the US, the team still sources most of its products locally, including its beef, pork and greens.

Billing itself as the place to find “a mix of sweet, smoked, slightly spicy, salty to rich and ultimate taste”, the food truck can be found in Tal-Barrani Street; you’ll notice it when you see the converted 1978 Renault Estafette.