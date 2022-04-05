Converted Żejtun Food Truck Whipping Up Smashed Patties Overflowing With Bone Marrow Mayo
A new food truck in the south of Malta is whipping up eye-catching burgers inspired by the latest in Americana culture.
Brooklyn Eats food truck offers a small but focused menu where umami flavours are king. Though inspired by the US, the team still sources most of its products locally, including its beef, pork and greens.
Billing itself as the place to find “a mix of sweet, smoked, slightly spicy, salty to rich and ultimate taste”, the food truck can be found in Tal-Barrani Street; you’ll notice it when you see the converted 1978 Renault Estafette.
Their bone marrow burgers and cheese and onion burgers are staples of the menu, though diners shouldn’t sleep on their brisket or chicken offering.
And pairing their creations with the appropriate beverage just takes everything up to the next level.
Whether you are looking for an umami overload or the latest in American-inspired dishes using Maltese ingredients, Brooklyn Eats may be exactly what you are looking for.
Tag someone who needs to take you for a smash burger ASAP