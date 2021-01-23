Counting Down The Ten Best Restaurants In Malta According To Tripadvisor

Winning a Michelin star is hard enough. Winning over the general public is even harder. When you’ve got a restaurant under your wing, attention-to-detail is vital – especially when considering that one bad review can pretty much ruin you and your establishment. In light of all this, maintaining a clean-sheet in the restaurant review world is something that should be wholeheartedly commended. Having said that, today we’re counting down the ten Maltese restaurants that Tripadvisor reviewers have sworn by time and time again. Here we go! 10. One80 Kitchen & Lounge

Kicking off the list is Mellieħa’s very own one80 – a downright diverse and delicious eatery serving up a little bit of everything. Boasting pretty much anything from mouthwatering vegan mains to an entire range of meats, one80 also treats its patrons to a jaw-dropping view of Mellieħa. Perfection. 9. Madliena Lodge

Looking for some perfectly-cooked food off the beaten track? Then Madliena Lodge is the spot for you. This restaurant’s ever-changing menu takes the freshest of ingredients and transforms them into something better. Madliena Lodge’s quaint and romantic atmosphere also makes it perfect for a date night. 8. Sotto Pizzeria

It’s pretty much impossible to make bad pizza, but it’s even harder to cook a perfect rendition of this iconic Italian dish. Cooped up in a quaint Valletta street, Sotto Pizzeria cooks up what might be some of the most authentic Roman pizza in Malta. This restaurant is nowadays synonymous with its huge range of rectangular pies, dotted with some of the best ingredients on the market. 7. AKI

AKI’s prime Asian food is enough to entice pretty much anyone to pay it a visit, but it’s unique atmosphere makes it even more special. Juxtaposed against the capital city’s historic setting, AKI is one of Malta’s only boutique eateries. From traditionally fresh crudo to highly-amusing cocktails, this restaurant would also look great on your Instagram story. 6. Sally Port

Sally Port’s another one of those restaurants with a humble yet perfectly composed menu. Despite its unorthodox placement, it’s practically impossible to not spot Sally Port, thanks to its iconic exterior. So next time you’re fancying a really good pizza in the capital, just follow the red door! 5. Wigi’s Kitchen

Head to St Julian’s, or more specifically, Balluta, and get a taste of some of the best Mediterranean food the island has to offer at the iconic Wigi’s. This restaurant’s menu changes extremely often, thus making sure that patrons are served the freshest fish and meats available on the market. But whilst Wigi’s meats are the stars of the show, make sure to get a taste of the restaurant’s decadent homemade desserts. Delicious. 4. Dinner in the sky Malta

Whilst not a restaurant in the conventional sense of the word, this spot takes fine dining to the next level – literally. Dinner in the sky will treat you to an extremely memorable experience and an even better meal. This spot also offers vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free versions of each and every course, so there really is no reason you shouldn’t pay it a visit (that is, unless you’re scared of heights). 3. Venus Restaurant

It’s a good thing this eatery’s named after a planet, because its food is literally out of this world. Venus Restaurant is best known for its endless range of fresh fish and meat. From perfectly-cooked beef fillets to colourful seafood platters, a trip to Venus Restaurant is like a spa day for your stomach. 2. Taste

The penultimate spot on this list is taken up by none other than Taste – a peaceful haven in the heart of Valletta serving up delicious dishes and a unique contemporary interior. Taste brings together local dishes, classic tastes, and modern cuisines in one super diverse menu. So next time you’re looking to try something unique yet familiar, do yourself a favour and check out Taste. 1. Bouquet Garni