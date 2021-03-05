Daily Live Music Online, National Delivery And A Revamped Menu: Bentley’s In Valletta Launches New Game Plan

A leading Valletta Waterfront restaurant known for featuring a regular line-up of popular Maltese musicians will be launching a whole new online daily live music show.

Bentley’s has announced its awesome new online show aimed at supporting local artists as it focuses on its takeaway and delivery services – and they are taking everything to the next level. With a revamped menu – which you can check out here – including a major focus on proper breakfast options, Bentley’s delicious offerings are a must-try for anyone in Malta – so get calling on 9970 3587 to place your orders!

Bentley’s Malta Live Music will be going live every single day, giving you something to look forward to during these difficult times.

Over the last few months, Bentley’s has made a name for itself featuring some of the most popular local islands, always ready to get the crowd singing, even during these difficult times.