Daily Live Music Online, National Delivery And A Revamped Menu: Bentley’s In Valletta Launches New Game Plan
A leading Valletta Waterfront restaurant known for featuring a regular line-up of popular Maltese musicians will be launching a whole new online daily live music show.
Bentley’s has announced its awesome new online show aimed at supporting local artists as it focuses on its takeaway and delivery services – and they are taking everything to the next level. With a revamped menu – which you can check out here – including a major focus on proper breakfast options, Bentley’s delicious offerings are a must-try for anyone in Malta – so get calling on 9970 3587 to place your orders!
Bentley’s Malta Live Music will be going live every single day, giving you something to look forward to during these difficult times.
Over the last few months, Bentley’s has made a name for itself featuring some of the most popular local islands, always ready to get the crowd singing, even during these difficult times.
The young restaurant, run by entrepreneurs Shane Scicluna and the Muscat brothers as well as singer-celebrity brothers Kurt Calleja and Kevin Paul Calleja, has quickly developed a good reputation for its delicious food (their Jack Coke Short Ribs is a constant hit), large portions and fun live shows.
Oftentimes, people would enjoy music by popular local singers while also able to chat with them and even enjoy a drink and snap a few selfies together.
With two singers involved, you know the eatery had to have a major focus on Maltese music, hosting a wide array of artists nearly every day of the week at the beautiful seaside location.
Between the attentive and helpful staff, fun vibe, and being situated right on the Valletta Waterfront, it’s no surprise the restaurant had taken off. But they aren’t going to let the pandemic stop you from enjoying the true Bentley’s experience, now bringing their food and live music right to your home.
In light of new COVID-19 mitigation measures, Bentley’s want to ensure that its clients will be able to access their menu while still enjoying the live shows they are known for.
Now, you can order your favourite Bentley’s dish at home and feast while watching your favourite live acts online, at your own convenience.
The restaurant, which is fully COVID-19 mitigation measures compliant, wants its trusted customers to remain safe while still enjoying that authentic Bentley’s experience.
Check out their menu by following this link, hit them up via Facebook or call on 9970 3587 to place your orders and see the full roster of artists set to take the online stage. Though restaurants need to close, you can still live that Bentley’s life and experience everything you loved in the restaurant.