Deep-Fried Battered Creme Eggs Becomes Maltese Fish And Chips Van Favourite

Freshly battered fish, chips, sausages and all sorts of edible goods are pretty standard when talking about a chippy van – but deep-fried Cadbury creme eggs just in time for Easter may not be what you expect.

The Chippy Van had already brought some UK-style fried insanities over (ever tried deep-fried Mars bars?) but their creme eggs are the latest creation to hit you with all that chocolate-y goodness.

“This is Mr Chippy’s favourite creation so far, so help me save his waistline by ordering before he eats them all,” the van said in a post online announcing their sweet eggy goodness.