Deep-Fried Battered Creme Eggs Becomes Maltese Fish And Chips Van Favourite
Freshly battered fish, chips, sausages and all sorts of edible goods are pretty standard when talking about a chippy van – but deep-fried Cadbury creme eggs just in time for Easter may not be what you expect.
The Chippy Van had already brought some UK-style fried insanities over (ever tried deep-fried Mars bars?) but their creme eggs are the latest creation to hit you with all that chocolate-y goodness.
“This is Mr Chippy’s favourite creation so far, so help me save his waistline by ordering before he eats them all,” the van said in a post online announcing their sweet eggy goodness.
As mad as these sound, battered deep-fried chocolate bars (like Mars and Snickers) are pretty popular across the United Kindgom, with most fry-shops offering some form of dessert.
The Chippy Van already offered some ridiculous desserts – but let’s not forget their beloved classic fish and chip dishes.
Mr Chippy Van can be found across the island on a day-to-day basis – it’s always best to check their Facebook page before you plan to visit them to see where they are parked for the day.
You can check out their full menu below, including some special outliers such as pineapple fritters.
While we definitely don’t recommend devouring nests of these battered balls of questionable beauty on the regalar, if you’ve ever wanted to experience a meltgasm of warm sugar and chocolate, now is your time.