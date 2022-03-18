Win: Deep Pan Deliciousness! Here’s How To Bag Perfect Pizzas In Malta

Perfect for parties, date night, a gaming sesh, or just to enjoy by yourself while watching television – everyone loves a good pizza, especially a delicious deep pan pizza. Homemade dough, stringy cheese, and flawlessly seasoned tomato sauce are all crucial when it comes to picking your preferred pizza. Ideally, the ultimate dish would have super fresh ingredients, but who has the time to hand-make the dough and cook up the sauce every time they’re craving a slice?

That’s where Goodfella’s come in. With authentic light and fluffy bases and freshly baked pizzas, you can keep stacked in your freezer – you get the tastiness of fresh without the preparation time. Long gone are the days where you needed to hop on a plane to America to get your hands on some tasty deep pan pizza, as Goodfella’s have brought all of the flavours to a supermarket near you. Up until the 17th April 2022, get your hands on any two Goodfella’s pizzas and you’ll get another one for free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodfella’s Pizza (@_goodfellaspizza)

The whole Goodfella’s process starts off with making the dough. Starting off as individual dough balls, each piece is made fresh and proofed individually. The light and fluffy base synonymous with Goodfella’s pizza are what sets them apart from the competition. Now that the dough has been made, the next step is to cook up a flavourful batch of tomato sauce using their super-secret family recipe. Each ingredient used is genuine, with no artificial colours or flavourings used in any part of the process. Each pizza is cooked in an authentic Serpentine Stove which has been imported from the North of Italy. Every pizza lover knows that every detail counts when it comes to creating the ultimate pizza.

From the classic pepperoni to a vegan stonebaked option – everyone in the family will be happy when they hear that it’s Goodfella’s for dinner. That’s why they are giving away 10 pizzas! Want to WIN ten free deep pan pizzas? That’s right, you can get your hands on ten satisfying deep pan pizzas by simply tagging your pizza partner on Facebook in the comments section of this article. Starting this journey back in 1993, Goodfella’s were one of the first pioneers of frozen pizza. Staying strong for almost 30 years, have you gotten your hands on a slice of Goodfella’s yet? Tag your pizza partner!