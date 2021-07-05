Dr Juice Responds To Concerns Over Plastic Packaging While Supporting Anti-Plastic Campaign

The Facebook post read: “Disappointed that Dr Juice are sponsors of Neil Agius and #WaveOfChange but are contributing to the plastic problem themselves by serving food in nonrecyclable thermoplastic and cling film.”

After Dr Juice was called out on their plastic usage in Facebook group The Salott earlier today, the company replied by explaining their sustainability policy.

Dr Juice had previously not replied to concerns raised by the individual, ignoring her posts and messages.

However, the company replied hours after the Facebook post, apologising for their late response.

Saying that sustainability is one of their main pillars, they said they have started reducing their eco footprint a couple of years ago and haven’t stopped since.

“We are doing everything in our capacity to turn our company fully green,” they wrote.

A couple of years ago, Dr Juice switched their cups and lids to biodegradable versions and changed their plastic straws to potato starch straws. The straws can go in your organic waste bag, as the bag itself is actually made of potato starch too!

Besides these steps, as well as upcycling napkins, Dr Juice says they are constantly looking for the best eco-friendly packaging that is available on the market.

They also introduced reusable cups, granting double loyalty points for those who use those instead of opting for a biodegradable single-use cup.

The company said they do “everything in their reach and limit”, but they face shipment delays due to COVID-19 and the Maltese market is not fully ready to cater companies willing to turn green.

“Please understand that we are not claiming that we are 100% sustainable, we are doing our best so one day we can be.”

Regarding sponsoring Neil Agius’ Wave of Change campaign, Dr Juice said they “support his amazing cause to reach more people with this important message.”

Did you know about Dr Juice’s commitment to sustainability?